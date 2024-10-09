Rush releases classic live performances of “Closer To The Heart” and “Freewill”

Rush has shared two classic live videos to their official YouTube channel, taken from the 1982 concert film Exit…Stage Left.

The clips are performances of "Closer To The Heart" and "Freewill," both shot at the Montreal Forum on March 27, 1981.

Exit…Stage Left was a concert film that originally aired on MTV and was later released in various home video formats, including VHS and DVD. It followed the band on their Moving Pictures tour.

Rush also released a live album of the same name in October 1981, featuring recordings made over two years, during both the Moving Pictures and Permanent Waves tours. The album peaked at #10 in the U.S.

