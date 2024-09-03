Ronnie Wood’s portrait of Queen’s Freddie Mercury raising money for charity

A new portrait of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is helping to raise money for an important cause.

The portrait, “The Mercury,” was painted by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and is described as "a homage to one of the greatest singers in the history of Rock music." It features Freddie with a fist in the air and has him dressed in what is described as his "iconic yellow jacket worn at the legendary 1986 Wembley concert.”

Only 250 numbered, unframed prints are available for purchase for $999, with each hand signed by Wood. A portion of the profits from the sale will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity established by the surviving members of Queen following Mercury's 1991 death to fight AIDs worldwide.

"The Mercury" is available to order now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.