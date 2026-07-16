The Rolling Stones offer behind-the-scenes look at the making of 'Foreign Tongues' cover

The Rolling Stones have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the artwork for their latest album, Foreign Tongues.

The album cover features a mashup of caricatures of the faces of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the artist, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, paints the image while looking at a variety of different photos and drawings of the rockers.

“The Rolling Stones, they’re such an iconic band, even people who may not be avid fans of The Rolling Stones, they imagine those guys on the stage singing and performing,” Quinn says in the clip. “This is an image for an album cover, you know, it’s not like a work of art for a gallery or museum. It has to be an image that would be collectively embraced and digested by a wider public.”

He adds, “They don’t have to be art connoisseurs to like it.”

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album, is out now.

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