Roger Waters reimagines Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’ with Palestinian artist Mona Miari

Roger Waters performs onstage at Crypto.com Arena on September 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Roger Waters has released a new interpretation of Pink Floyd’s iconic tune “Comfortably Numb.”

“Comfortably Numb Re-imagined” has Waters collaborating with Palestinian artist Mona Miari, and features new verses in both English and Arabic.

According to the description posted with the song's video, "[T]he work reframes the song through themes of displacement, memory, loss, and the enduring pursuit of justice and human dignity. ... [T]his audio-visual piece transcends borders and languages, offering a powerful reflection on resilience, truth, and the shared humanity that binds us all."

"Comfortably Numb Re-imagined" is now available via digital outlets. Proceeds from the song will benefit the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

"Comfortably Numb," written by Waters and David Gilmour, appeared on Pink Floyd's 11th studio album, 1979's The Wall. Released as a single in 1980, it has gone on to be one of the band's most popular tunes.

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