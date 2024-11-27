Roger Daltrey praises Pennsylvania youth band’s cover of The Who’s ‘Baba O’Riley'

Roger Daltrey seems mighty impressed by a youth band's cover of The Who's classic tune “Baba O’Riley.”

The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, a nonprofit focusing on youth music education, just shared video on TikTok of Daltrey singing the praises of the Central Pennsylvania Youth All-Star Band, who covered the tune in a video posted a little over a year ago.

“I have just seen the most amazing video of the Central Pennsylvania All-Star Band playing ‘Baba O’Riley,’ and I’m gonna tell you I am really impressed,” Daltrey says in the TikTok clip. “The way it’s filmed is really good, but the music you’re playing and the characters in it are all, every one of you, your personalities are coming out, you’re singing from the heart and it shows." He adds, "It's wonderful ... and I loved it.”

The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame posted the "Baba O’Riley” video back in August 2023, and it has since been viewed over 50,000 times. Based on the video's recent comments, Daltrey's video has attracted a new group of fans to the clip.

