Roger Daltrey plays Who classics, covers & more at solo tour kickoff

Roger Daltrey kicked off his solo acoustic tour Monday in Glenside, Pennsylvania, treating the audience to a mix of The Who classics, covers and more.

According to setlist.fm, Daltrey opened the show with his Who bandmate Pete Townshend's solo song, "Let My Love Open The Door." He then treated the crowd to several Who tunes, including "Who Are You," "The Kids Are Alright," "Squeeze Box," "Baba O'Riley" and "Won't Get Fooled Again," although the latter was missing Daltrey's signature scream.

“For 50 years at least I have been doing the scream of ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again,’ and I’ve had enough of it,” Roger told the audience, as seen in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube. “It’s brutal, let me tell you. It is a brutal thing to do. I mean, I’ve nearly wrecked my voice so many times.”

He added that he used to go home from Who shows every night with no voice due to that “bloody scream," adding, “So I’ve retired from the scream, but I’m still gonna play the song."

In addition to Who songs, Daltrey played solo tracks like “Waiting For A Friend,” “After the Fire” and “Without Your Love,” as well as covers of Leo Sayer’s “Giving It All Away” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen The Rain.”

Daltrey's tour hits Wolf Trap, Virginia, on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at thewho.com.

