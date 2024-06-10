Roger Daltrey doesn’t want you looking up the set list to his shows

Roger Daltrey is about to launch his new solo acoustic tour, and he is really hoping fans don’t start hitting the internet to find out what he’ll be playing.

In an interview with Billboard, The Who frontman would not discuss what he plans to play on the tour in order to keep some of the mystery alive.

“I’m not gonna talk about songs,” Daltrey said. “Too many people reveal songs. There’s no surprises left with concerts these days, ’cause everybody wants to see the setlist. I’m f****** sick of it.”

With websites that reveal nightly set lists, and fans posting clips from shows, Daltrey noted, “The internet’s ruined the live shows for me."

“Who wants to know what’s coming next?" he added. "People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.”

Daltrey's tour kicks off June 10 in Glenside, Pennsylvania, and runs through June 29 in Highland Park, Illinois. A complete list of dates can be found at thewho.com.

