Rod Stewart postpones Red Rocks shows after doctor prescribed vocal rest

Rod Stewart has postponed more shows as he recovers from vocal issues.

Stewart has moved his June 15 and 16 shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, to Sept. 2 and 3, 2027. The venue announced the news on their social media pages.

"Following examinations at Colorado Voice Clinic this afternoon, Dr. David Opperman has prescribed vocal rest for Rod Stewart," reads the post. "Evaluation revealed significant inflammation and strain of the vocal folds, making it impossible for him to safely perform without the risk of further injury and potential long-term damage to his voice."

“Rod is deeply disappointed and sincerely apologizes to his fans for this inconvenience,” the post continues. “He looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as he is medically cleared.”

Stewart canceled his show in San Diego Friday, blaming an acute upper respiratory infection that resulted in laryngitis. Many fans were angry when, less than 24 hours later, he posted a video of him and sons Liam and Alastair Stewart flying to Boston to catch Scotland play in the World Cup. In the clip, he sounded somewhat congested but was still able to talk.

Stewart’s next scheduled show is happening June 19 in West Valley City, Utah.

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