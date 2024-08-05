Rockers pay tribute to Aerosmith following tour retirement news

Queen’s Brian May has paid tribute to Aerosmith following the news they’ve decided to retire from touring following Steven Tyler’s vocal problems.

"This has brought a tear to my eye. Aerosmith have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans," May shared on Instagram alongside the band's retirement announcement. "Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and front men of all time - and it's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged. We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve."

He adds, “It's also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style. The career of Aerosmith is truly something to celebrate forever. All things must pass - but the inspiring work of Aerosmith will live on - along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage.”

Aerosmith announced Friday they were canceling their Peace Out tour, which was due to relaunch in September. The tour initially kicked off in September 2023, but was postponed after a handful of shows when Tyler fractured his larynx.

The Black Crowes, who were due to open for Aerosmith on the tour, also paid tribute to the band on Friday, noting, "We are shocked and saddened by this news from earlier today … nothing but love and respect to our friends in @Aerosmith. Heartfelt thanks for all of the incredible memories."

And they're not the only ones. Slash also posted a tribute, while fan-shot footage shows Sammy Hagar calling Tyler "one of the greatest rock 'n' roll singers of all time" during his concert in Michigan, saying it was sad but honorable he quit because he can't sing anymore.

