Ringo Starr unveils The Photograph Portfolio, featuring 12 museum-quality prints

Ringo Starr is giving fans of The Beatles a chance to own prints of classic photos he took of his bandmates over the years.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of The Beatles coming to America, Ringo has teamed with Genesis Publications to unveil 12 new prints, dubbed The Photograph Portfolio, which include black and white photos of John Lennon and Paul McCartney recording at Abbey Road Studios, the first photo of Ringo on drums at Liverpool's Cavern Club, one of George Harrison smiling on a yacht in Cannes and more.

Each museum-quality print is reproduced from the original negative, and there are only 25 numbered copies available, each one signed by Ringo.

Prints are on sale now at ringostarrprints.com, with proceeds going to Ringo's charity, The Lotus Foundation, which funds, supports and promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in a variety of areas, including homelessness, cancer and substance abuse.

It looks like fans can look forward to a lot from Ringo in the coming year. He recently announced on Instagram that he's working on a country album, noting it was originally going to be an EP but has now expanded to 10 or 12 tracks. He's also set for more shows with his All-Starr Band, starting May 22 in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

