Ringo Starr on 'Let It Be': “There was no real joy in it”

The Beatles documentary Let it Be is now streaming on Disney+, and in a new interview, Ringo Starr admits he wasn't really a fan of the film when it first came out.
"I was always moaning about the original film, because there was no real joy in it," he tells The Daily Beast.
The film follows The Beatles as they record what would wind up being their final album, Let It Be; they broke up one month before the film's release. In one scene, Paul McCartney and George Harrison are caught having an argument, which Ringo describes as "this litter downer incident."
Thanks to Peter Jackson's 2021 Disney+ docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, fans have a bit more context as to what happened during the filming of the doc, and Ringo thinks that makes Let It Be a better experience this time around.
