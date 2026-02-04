Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy announces 2026 tour dates, including shows with Warren DeMartini

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy has announced the first set of dates for his 2026 tour.

Dubbed The Undercover Tour, the trek will feature some performances with his former RATT bandmate, guitarist Warren DeMartini.

The tour will kick off with a Percy/DeMartini show on Feb. 26 in Highland, California, and then resume May 9 in Tulare, California, with a solo show. Pearcy will also play solo shows in Iowa, Louisiana and Wisconsin, followed by two more Pearcy/DeMartini shows: Aug. 21 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Aug. 23 in Orlando, Florida. More dates are expected to be added.

A full list of shows and ticket information can be found at OfficialStephenPearcy.com.

Pearcy and DeMartini reunited for the first time back in May 2025 at the annual M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland. It was the first time they had performed together in eight years. They went on to play several other shows together in 2025.

