Previously unreleased Michael Hutchence tune to be released on 10-inch picture disc

A previously unreleased song from late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence is getting the picture disc treatment.

"One-Way," which was released digitally in April, was put together by the rocker's friend and producer/musician Danny Saber from previously unreleased material. It will now be released on August 9 on two limited edition, 10-inch picture disc variants; standard black and white, and red. Both will be paired with another previously unreleased song, "Save My Life."

“The release of ‘One-Way’ has exceeded any expectations I dared to have,” says Saber. “If this release has accomplished anything, hopefully hearing ‘That Voice’ again on something fresh and in tune with the times will remind the world of his greatness. If so, then mission accomplished.”

INXS had a string of hits in the mid-'80s to early '90s, including “Need You Tonight,” their only U.S. #1, “What You Need,” “Never Tear Us Apart,” “New Sensation” and “Suicide Blonde."

Hutchence was found dead on November 22, 1997. His death was later ruled a suicide. He was 37.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.