Posthumous Jimmy Buffett album in the works

Musician Jimmy Buffett performs onstage at Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast, July 11, 2010 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Jimmy Buffett passed away in 2023, but his music lives on.

Mac McAnally, longtime member of Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, tells Billboard that he and his Coral Reefer bandmate Michael Utley have been working on a posthumous Buffett release.

McAnally tells Billboard the album will include songs that are "for the most part, things that have never been out," or they were "cut for a one-off purpose, a TV episode or a movie."

“The oldest of these tracks is, like, 2003, and the newest is maybe four years ago or so,” McAnally says. “None of those things have ever been on a Jimmy Buffett album. We’re pretty excited.”

This won't be the first Buffett album released since his death from skin cancer at 76. McAnally and Utley produced his final album, Equal Strain on All Parts, which was released in November 2023, two months after his passing.

There’s currently no release date or title for the posthumous album, which McAnally says is “really good.”

“When you hear Jimmy sing you can tell that he’s smiling; you can hear that smile, and I’ve been listening to that smile for three months finishing this record, so I’m almost sore from smiling — but I ain’t gonna quit,” he adds.

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