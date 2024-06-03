The Police’s Andy Summers releasing new EP, 'Vertiginous Canyons', on June 21

Vertiginous Canyons, dropping June 21, is a musical companion piece to his 2023 photography book A Series of Glances, with each track described as an "audiovisual snapshot" of a photo from the collection.
"This recording, Vertiginous Canyons, came about in a way somewhat different from my normal process," says Summers, noting that after the publisher of the book requested he create music to accompany the photos, he thought, "Interesting – never have done that before!"
The first preview of the EP, "Into the Blue," is available now via digital outlets.
And Summers fans can catch him incorporating his music and photography live on the latest leg of his The Cracked Lens + A Missing String Tour, which hits Rockport, Massachusetts, on June 4. A complete list of dates can be found at andysummers.com.
