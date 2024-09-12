Poison’s Bret Michaels sets record straight on band’s touring plans for 2025 and 2026

After Poison drummer Rikki Rockett wrote on Facebook Wednesday that frontman Bret Michaels “doesn’t want to” tour in 2025, fans began speculating about why Michaels feels that way, with some being less than generous with their theories. Michaels has now addressed the rumors directly in an Instagram post.

People, I never said that Bret is cancelling the 2025 tour. It didn't get booked. I said the reason Poison isn't touring... Posted by Rikki Rockett on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

"To clear the air of any confusion, I just want to clarify to all the amazing family, friends and fans who I remain forever grateful for, that it’s no secret I have stated previously that in 2025 I’m planning to perform limited shows to focus primarily on health," he wrote.

Michaels added that his "diabetes ... needs a tuneup," and that he needs "a little R&R" and "some much-needed personal family time." He says that because 2026 will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the band's debut album, Look What The Cat Dragged In, "it would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026."

"In my opinion, it would be the perfect 40th Anniversary Tour, with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs, and rock the world," he wrote. "Poison hopefully will continue to rock the world in a 2026 headlining tour." He cautioned, however, that "none of this is confirmed." The singer concluded, "To all the incredible fans, thank you for continuing to rock the world not only with the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras currently touring but also with Poison. I appreciate you letting me take a minute to clear any confusion. Stay tuned & have an awesome day!"

Look What The Cat Dragged In, which was released in August 1986, spun off the hits “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Want Action” and “I Won’t Forget You.”

