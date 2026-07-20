Pink Floyd celebrated with limited-edition 'The Dark Side of the Moon'-inspired cassette player

Pink Floyd is being celebrated with a new limited-edition cassette player from the company We Are Rewind.

The We Are Rewind x Pink Floyd Collector's Box Set comes with a Bluetooth cassette player featuring artwork from the band's iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon. It also includes the only cassette edition of 2023's 50th anniversary remastered edition of the album.

The cassette player features both a stereo playback and recording function, as well as Bluetooth capabilities that allow fans to listen to the music on wireless headphones. It also has a rechargeable battery, good for 12 hours of playback, and comes with a pencil and a numbered authenticity card.

Only 3,000 sets are available. More info can be found at WeAreRewind.com.

In other Pink Floyd news … the band recently posted an archival live performance to YouTube. The clip features a 1989 performance of the A Momentary Lapse of Reason track "On the Turning Away," with the band performing on a floating stage in Venice, Italy.

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