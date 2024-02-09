Phil Lesh announces Capitol Theatre birthday shows

Phil Lesh has announced his birthday plans. The Grateful Dead founding member is set to headline The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, this March to celebrate turning 84.

“Surprise! I’m psyched to continue the tradition of celebrating my birthday at The Cap!” he shares. “I hope you can all help me celebrate my 84th at my home on the east coast with old friends and more to be announced.”

Lesh, who turns 84 on March 15, will play six nights at The Capitol Theatre: March 4-6 with The Q, made up of Lesh, Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, Widespread Panic's Jimmy Herring, Dark Star Orchestra's Rob Barraco and drummer John Molo; and March 13, 15 and 16, billed as Phil Lesh & Friends, although he has yet to reveal who those "friends" are.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Tuesday, February 13.

Lesh has a long history with The Capitol Theatre. In fact, last March he celebrated his 83 birthday at The Cap with his 100th show there.

