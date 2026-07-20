Phil Collins on the possibility of new music: ‘I’ve got some things that are finished’

Phil Collins performs during a stop of his Not Dead Yet Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Phil Collins hasn't put out a new album since 2010's Going Back, but that doesn't mean there won't be new music in the future.

During an appearance on the Sodajerker on Songwriting podcast, Collins sounds hopeful about making music again.

“Oh I’ve got some things that are finished. Well, a couple of things that are finished,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of ideas. I know what they are, but I haven’t approached them since the health issues."

“But I’ve got a studio downstairs in my basement. I’m now not taking the long way around to avoid going in it,” he adds.

Collins has been dealing with health issues since 2007, including neck problems and nerve issues that left him unable to play the drums.

This isn't the first time Collins has talked about possibly making new music. In a January BBC interview he said, "I've got some things that are half-formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished which I like. So, you know, maybe life in the old dog yet."

Collins' appearance on the Sodajerker podcast is promoting the upcoming expanded edition of his debut solo album, Face Value, dropping Sept. 18.

One of the bonus tracks in the box set is a demo of the hit ballad "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)," which Collins says didn't make Face Value because "bizarrely I didn't think it was kind of good enough."

The song was eventually used for Taylor Hackford's 1984 movie Against All Odds and went on to become the first of seven #1 songs for Collins. It was also nominated for an Academy Award.

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