Pete Townshend’s hopeful for another Who tour: "We'll see what happens"

Pete Townshend is giving fans of The Who hope that another tour may be possible.

Although he and bandmate Roger Daltrey have made differing comments on whether the band will ever tour again, Pete reveals in a new interview with The Daily Beast that he's open to the idea of it.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with The Who. I’m hoping Roger and I can find some common ground and find some way to work again, possibly without an orchestra, because I think we’ve done that,” Pete says. “But also, there’s this sense that we’re in the last tour period of our career.”

He adds, “Are we just hoping to do what Bob Dylan does and just keep going? I’m encouraged by seeing what Roger’s doing in his solo tour. It seems to me that if we put a small band together and just decided to throw s*** at the wall, it might be great.”

Unfortunately, Pete says right now he and Roger “don’t talk,” noting that “it might be difficult to land on something that we both share an interest in. But it’s there for the taking, I think.”

But Pete has no plans to convince Roger to hit the road.

"I'm not gonna try to bully Roger to do anything," he says. "I don't want to have the job that I used to have around the time of Quadrophenia, which is bullying everybody in The Who to do exactly what I want to do."

“Anyway, I’m hopeful. I’m certainly not saying that we won’t do anything, but Roger and I do have a bit of a river to cross,” he concludes. “And once we cross that river, we’ll see what happens.”

