Pete Townshend on the future of The Who: 'We will definitely do something next year'

Well, here’s some good news for fans of The Who.

While Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey have been trading comments over the past year about the future of the band, Townshend has now given fans hope for a possible tour in the near future.

"I met with Roger for lunch a couple of weeks ago. We're in good form. We love each other," he tells The Standard. "We're both getting a bit creaky, but we will definitely do something next year."

Townshend suggests that a new album's unlikely but not out of the question, sharing, “The album side of it ... Roger’s not keen. But I would love to do another album and I may try to bully him on that."

And if they do go back to touring, it seems Pete’s ready to get back to basics.

“The last big tours that we’ve done have been with a full orchestra, which was glorious," he says, "but we’re now eager to make a noise and make a mess and make mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Townshend had some thoughts on another big tour that’s happening next year, the Oasis reunion tour.

“Well, I’m disappointed,” he told the paper, but when asked if it was because he couldn’t get a ticket, Pete replied, “No, because I really like their solo albums.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.