Pearl Jam teases midnight premiere of new music

New Pearl Jam music appears imminent.

After hinting last week that an announcement was coming "soon," the grunge rockers have shared a new post on Monday, February 12, captioned, "Midnight ET."

The post also includes a photo of a drum kit sitting in a darkened room in front of a swirling image reminiscent of the Superunknown color palette.

Pearl Jam's most recent album is 2020's Gigaton. They've been working on a follow-up since at least 2022 with producer Andrew Watt, who also produced Eddie Vedder's latest solo album, 2022's Earthling.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam is also set to return to the road in 2024. So far, the only U.S. date scheduled is a headlining set at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May.

