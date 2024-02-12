Pearl Jam teases midnight premiere of new music

ABC

By Josh Johnson

New Pearl Jam music appears imminent.

After hinting last week that an announcement was coming "soon," the grunge rockers have shared a new post on Monday, February 12, captioned, "Midnight ET."

The post also includes a photo of a drum kit sitting in a darkened room in front of a swirling image reminiscent of the Superunknown color palette.

Pearl Jam's most recent album is 2020's Gigaton. They've been working on a follow-up since at least 2022 with producer Andrew Watt, who also produced Eddie Vedder's latest solo album, 2022's Earthling.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam is also set to return to the road in 2024. So far, the only U.S. date scheduled is a headlining set at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!