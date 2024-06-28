Patti Smith is covering Lana Del Rey in concert

Patti Smith is on tour in Europe and she’s added a surprising cover to her set list.

Fan shot footage posted to social media shows Smith performing a cover of Lana Del Rey’s hit “Summertime Sadness.” According to one post, Smith told fans Lana’s tune made her think about times she shared with her husband Fred “Sonic” Smith, who passed away in November 1994.

Smith's tour continues Friday with her second show in Dublin, Ireland, and she has dates in Europe booked throughout July and then again in September. She also has three U.S. shows happening in October. A complete list of dates can be found at pattismith.net.

