Patti Smith is covering Lana Del Rey in concert

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

By Jill Lances
Patti Smith is on tour in Europe and she’s added a surprising cover to her set list.
Fan shot footage posted to social media shows Smith performing a cover of Lana Del Rey’s hit “Summertime Sadness.” According to one post, Smith told fans Lana’s tune made her think about times she shared with her husband Fred “Sonic” Smith, who passed away in November 1994.

Smith's tour continues Friday with her second show in Dublin, Ireland, and she has dates in Europe booked throughout July and then again in September. She also has three U.S. shows happening in October. A complete list of dates can be found at pattismith.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!