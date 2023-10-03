Ozzy Osbourne museum planned for Birmingham

A museum dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne is opening in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Sharon Osbourne shared details about the upcoming exhibition during the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

"He's having all of his awards, all his stage clothes, posters ... I've got so much memorabilia," Sharon said. "We're gonna do it totally interactive — every video, every live show of [Ozzy's], everything there."

Sharon added that the museum will also offer music classes.

"We're gonna get friends and other musicians, and they're gonna teach," she said.

The opening date for the museum has yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

