New video features never-before-seen footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono

A new video has just been released featuring never-before-seen footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The video is for a new ultimate mix of "You Are Here" from Lennon's 1973 album, Mind Games. The clip includes footage filmed during John's first major art show, You Are Here (To Yoko From John Lennon, With Love), which happened in July 1968 at Robert Fraser Gallery in London.

“It consisted of a bare gallery and a big white canvas that was round and it just had my writing on it: ‘you are here’ and I dedicated it to Yoko,” Lennon said of the exhibit, which also featured a variety of charity collection boxes. “I wrote to a lot of charities telling them about the exhibition. I had a lot of nice letters and a lot of charity boxes back. There are no hidden secrets. My art is in fact displaying these boxes for charity.”

The new mix of "You Are Here" will be featured on the newly expanded Mind Games - Ultimate Collection, set to drop July 12. It was produced by Sean Ono Lennon, who oversaw the project, and with the blessing of his mom, Yoko. It will include six different listening experiences, featuring unreleased outtakes, stripped down mixes, instrumentals, demos, rehearsals and even what's described as "studio chatter."

Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.