New Jimi Hendrix documentary in the works

A new documentary about Jimi Hendrix is in the works, to be directed by The Greatest Night in Pop director Bao Nguyen, Variety reports.

The doc, Jimi, will be the first full-length film about the legendary performer, who passed away in 1970. It will focus on Hendrix's time in London in the early '60s through his U.S. breakthrough at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival.

“Jimi’s time in London was some of the most pivotal in his life journey and his musical career,” Janie Hendrix, Jimi's sister and the president and CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC, says. “Just as Bao Nguyen has achieved in his films highlighting the lives of other iconic figures who influenced pop culture, this presentation of Jimi’s London experience will be inspiring and informative — a story told the way it should be.”

“Telling the story of Jimi Hendrix during his pivotal years in London is both a profound honor and a unique responsibility,” Nguyen adds. “I approach this project with deep respect for his legacy and the cultural significance he holds as an American original.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.