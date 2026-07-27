New Janis Joplin graphic novel coming in October

The life and legacy of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Janis Joplin will be the subject of a new graphic novel coming in October.

Janis Joplin: Pearl, a 128-page hardcover book, is described as "a raw, intimate portrait of an artist who gave every piece of herself to the music."

“Joplin lived loud, loved hard, burned fast, and left behind a voice that still sounds like freedom, heartbreak, rebellion, and truth all at once,” the description adds.

The book was written by Eric Gladstone, illustrated by Marika Cresta, colored by Fares Maese and lettered by Micah Myers. According to a press release, it follows Joplin “at the height of her power, as she claws her way from a San Francisco breakout star to full-blown cultural icon.”

Janis Joplin: Pearl is available for preorder now and will ship Oct. 28. In addition to the standard book, it will be released as a set with a digital access card and Pearl poster, and as a limited-edition set that comes with the card and poster, as well as a T-shirt, enamel pin, tote bag and Polaroid with a handwritten Janis quote.

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