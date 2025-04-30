The ownership group behind On3 acquires Rivals and forges partnership with Yahoo Sports

NASHVILLE, TN — The ownership group behind On3, led by Shannon Terry, has reached an agreement to acquire Rivals—the original authority in recruiting, high school sports, and fan communities—from Yahoo Sports.

On3 and Rivals will create a network that will serve millions of fans and student-athletes nationwide, offering unparalleled coverage of college and high school sports, recruiting, and the rapidly evolving NIL landscape. On3 and Rivals subscribers will gain access to premium content across both platforms—dramatically increasing the value of each subscription and elevating the fan experience.

As part of the transaction, Yahoo Sports will take an ownership stake in the On3 parent company. Yahoo Sports will have a seat on the On3 parent company board and leverage its unique scale to help On3 and Rivals grow their content and subscription businesses.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

“Rivals is an icon in college sports and recruiting media,” said Shannon Terry, CEO of On3 and original co-founder of Rivals. “We’re excited to build on the momentum behind Rivals, which has a longstanding legacy as the most recognized brand and author of the recruiting industry. We look forward to taking Rivals to new heights with significant new investment focused on recruiting, high school sports, and passionate college fan communities.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Yahoo Sports team again,” added Terry. “From the start, it was clear both parties saw tremendous value in a partnership. Yahoo Sports has world-class distribution, a strong editorial platform, and an expansive content network that will play an integral role in the continued growth of On3 and Rivals.

“Rivals has a proud legacy, a vast network, and has stood among the most respected names in college sports coverage for over two decades,” said Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Sports. “It’s long been a cornerstone of our sports ecosystem, and together with On3, we are creating a powerful, future-forward platform that elevates athletes, energizes fans, and drives innovation across the sports industry.”

On3 will maintain its focus on college sports coverage, supported by a powerful database platform and industry-leading reporting on NIL, the transfer portal, and fan-driven media.

About On3On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

About YahooFor 30 years and counting, Yahoo has served as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals big and small online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results.