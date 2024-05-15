Former Augusta National Golf Club employee pleads guilty to stealing millions in Masters memorabilia

FILE - The clubhouse of the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., is seen in this Sunday, April 3, 2005, file photo. Richard Globensk, a former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items including Arnold Palmer's green jacket. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File) (Dave Martin/AP)

A former employee of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters memorabilia and historic items, including a green jacket belonging to Arnold Palmer.

According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Richard Globensky made around $5 million over the course of a decade from selling items stolen from the Augusta National warehouse, which were then transported to another party in Florida.

Globensky plead guilty to one count of transporting stolen goods across state lines. As part of his plea, he must hand the government a $1.5 million check this week.

Among the items stolen between 2009 and 2022 included t-shirts, mugs, chairs, and memorabilia, such as green jackets and historic Masters tickets.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Globensky was in charge of overseeing the vast array of Masters merchandise and memorabilia sold annually. He would store the stolen goods in a truck before moving them to an offsite storage facility and would later contact a Florida-based memorabilia broken, who would sell the items via online auctions.

Globensky will be sentenced in October and he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. Under sentencing guidelines, he will likely be given close to two years.

Augusta National hosted the 88th edition of the Masters golf tournament in April, which was won for the second time in three years by Scottie Scheffler.