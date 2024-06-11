Dan Hurley turns down Los Angles Lakers to remain at UConn

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Monday's midday news of UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley turning down the opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

They discuss the reasons why Hurley may not have been a great fit to leave the Northeast to coach on the West Coast. Forde and Wetzel recount his journey to becoming a top coach, sharing stories of his father's legacy as a legendary high school coach in New Jersey. They also speculate if Hurley will remain at UConn for good because of his roots.

After the break, they analyze the recent news of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark being snubbed from the Olympic women's basketball roster. They each explain why it's a far more difficult process to make the team than many think, and why Clark will likely be picked for the next Olympics.

