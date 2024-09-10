Mötley Crüe announces trio of club shows on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip

Mötley Crüe is returning to some of the Los Angeles venues that launched their career.

The rockers just announced a series of intimate shows on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, starting with the Troubadour on Oct. 7, and followed by The Roxy on Oct. 9 and the Whisky a Go Go on Oct. 11.

Tickets will be limited to two per person and will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. at the box office of each club.

Also on the Sunset Strip, the Crüe will open a pop-up store at the Rainbow Bar and Grill, featuring band-curated merchandise. The store will be open from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The shows come just a few days after the Oct. 4 release of Mötley Crüe's new EP, Cancelled, which features three new songs: their latest single, "Dogs of War"; a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right"; and the title track.

In conjunction with the show news, Mötley Crüe has announced the launch of a new philanthropic effort, the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, which will have them partner with nonprofits that are important to them.

The first steps in their effort include an auction of two tickets to the Troubadour show, which is happening now, followed by a special auction of stage-played instruments from each of the Hollywood shows, happening Sept. 30. There will also be a special charity dinner at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Oct. 8

Proceeds from the auctions and dinner will be donated to Covenant House, which supports young people experiencing homelessness. The band’s aim is to raise $250,000 for the organization by the end of the year.

