Mötley Crüe announces Las Vegas residency

Mötley Crüe is headed to Sin City.

The rockers just announced a limited-run Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency consists of 11 shows, running from March 28 to April 19. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

“Mötley Crüe and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence," the band shared. "We've always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we've always loved the idea of staying in one location to build a unique show for the fans. We're excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years."

Fan club and Citi presales kick off Friday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the shows will benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth through the band's giveback initiative and Live Nation.

But before they hit Vegas, Mötley Crüe will be taking the stage in Los Angeles, playing a set of intimate shows on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood. They kick off Oct. 7 at the Troubadour, with shows at The Roxy on Oct. 9 and the Whisky a Go Go on Oct. 11.

They are also set to release a new EP, Cancelled, on Friday, which features three new songs: their latest single, "Dogs of War"; a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right"; and the title track.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.