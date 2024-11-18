The Moody Blues’ John Lodge releases new Christmas tune, 'Love Will Conquer All'

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge is hoping to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer released the new Christmas single "Love Will Conquer All," which he wrote just after suffering a stroke, which he calls a "Christmas present he didn't want."

“We all have our challenges in life, mine happened last Christmas ... but like a phoenix this song appeared and helped me work through some of those difficult days,” Lodge shares. “As I look forward to Christmas this year, I know it was love that got me through, and my Christmas wish for everyone is that they are surrounded with love (and great music) this year.”

The song, now available via digital outlets, is a bit of a family affair, with Lodge's son-in-law, current Yes frontman Jon Davison, providing background vocals, drums and rhythms, and Lodge's wife of 56 years, Kirsten, also joining the song on backing vocals.

The song will appear on an upcoming extended EP, Love Conquers All, which will be released Feb. 14 digitally, on CD and as a limited-edition 180g violet vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

