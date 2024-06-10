Mike Campbell joins Margo Price on 'Petty Country' cover of “Ways to Be Wicked”

We're getting another preview of the upcoming Tom Petty tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.

The latest is Margo Price's cover of "Ways to Be Wicked," which features Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. The original track was featured on the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 1995 box set, Playbacks.

"I am sincerely moved that these artists are honoring my friend and partner Tom Petty….I think these songs are timeless and it's great to hear other artists' interpretations," Campbell shares on Instagram. "I had a wonderful time recording with Margo Price on 'Ways To Be Wicked.' She's a phenomenal talent and warm person."

This is the fifth track released from Petty Country, following Dierks Bentley's "American Girl," Chris Stapleton's "I Should Have Known It," Dolly Parton's "Southern Accents," and Lainey Wilson and Wynonna's "Refugee."

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty is available for preorder now.

