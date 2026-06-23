Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs announce new fall tour dates

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs fall tour admat (Courtesy of Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs)

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs have announced a new set of fall tour dates.

The new additions to their tour begin Sept. 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina, and include stops in St. Louis, Missouri; Washington, D.C.; Beverly, Massachusetts; Wilmington, Delaware; New York City; Durham, North Carolina; New Orleans; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Campbell and The Dirty Knobs are touring in support of their recently released album, Mission of Mercy. They kick off a new tour on July 7 in Minneapolis, with summer dates running through July 24 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Their fall dates include a gig opening for Chris Stapleton in Bristow, Virginia, on Oct. 2.

Campbell is also booked for a special concert on Sept. 12 in Atlanta, where he'll play Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hits backed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at TheDirtyKnobs.com.

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