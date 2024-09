Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Singer Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick look on at Stade de France on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, doesn’t care what you think about their 44-year age difference.

"I don't think about it," the 37-year-old former ballerina told The Sunday Times. "Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it."

Hamrick started dating the now-81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman in 2014, and they welcomed their son, Deveraux, in 2016.

“I put the blinders on,” she says, regarding opinions about her relationship. “Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.”

