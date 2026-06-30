Mick Jagger open to a Harry Styles-like residency for The Rolling Stones

(L-R) Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ronnie Wood attend the exclusive launch event of The Rolling Stones new album “Foreign Tongues” at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for UMG)

Fans of The Rolling Stones are disappointed they have no plans to tour this year, but Mick Jagger insists that doesn’t mean they will never play live again.

In a new interview with NME, Jagger says they're not touring this year because Keith Richards "couldn't commit" because "he wasn't feeling so great about touring and everything."

Jagger says they hope to do some shows next year, realizing the next question is going to be about the possibility of a residency somewhere.

Asked whether they were open to a residency in Las Vegas, Jagger replies, “Well, no,” but then explains what he thinks will work for them.

“I mean more like Harry Styles doing [multiple shows] in Amsterdam and London. But then he’s still touring though; he’s not just staying in one place,” Jagger says. “But we are gonna get live dates in for next year, hopefully … I’ll let you know when I know.”

The Rolling Stones are set to release their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10. It is the follow-up to 2023's Hackney Diamonds, and Jagger is already looking toward the next album.

Asked whether there's "another album in the tank," he replies, “Yeah, it could be a trio [of records]… I’ve already started writing songs anyway."

“They could be for other people though,” he says. “When you write a song, you sometimes decide ‘that’s not for me, but it could be for the (Red Hot) Chili Peppers’ or whatever.”

“I’ve got a lot of stuff, and not all of it’s suitable for The Rolling Stones,” he adds. “It shouldn’t stop me writing them, you know. If you get an idea, just write it.”

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