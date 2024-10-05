Michael Stipe sings R.E.M. songs with Jason Isbell at Harris/Walz rally in Pittsburgh

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe performed with Jason Isbell Friday at a get out the vote rally in Pittsburgh for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Video posted to social media shows the duo being introduced by Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who admitted he was “geeking out” about getting to introduce the pair.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve sung these songs, 16 years in fact,” Stipe told the crowd. “but I’m really happy to be here with Jason and with the soon-to-be-first-ever First Gentleman of the United States of America.”

Stipe and Isbell then teamed up for a four-song acoustic set that included the R.E.M. classics “The One I Love” and “Driver 8,” along with Isbell’s tunes “Traveling Alone” and “Hope the High Road,” with Isbell playing guitar throughout.

The performance was Stipe’s first time singing an R.E.M. song since the band's surprise performance at their Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in June: At that event, the band played “Losing My Religion.”

