Metallica's Lars Ulrich announces 40th anniversary signature drum kit with TAMA

By Josh Johnson

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has announced a new signature drum kit with the company TAMA.

The kit celebrates the 40th anniversary of the relationship between Ulrich and TAMA, which began in 1984 thanks to a recommendation from Rush's Neil Peart.

The anniversary model is a replica of Ulrich's current setup on Metallica's M72 tour supporting their latest album, 2023's 72 Seasons. Fittingly, only 72 sets will be sold.

For more info, visit TAMA.com.

You can see Ulrich play his TAMA drums when the M72 tour returns to the U.S. in April 2025.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!