Metallica announces M72 Weekend Takeover events for US dates

Metallica has announced the return of the Weekend Takeover events for the upcoming U.S. leg of their M72 world tour.

Various 'Tallica-related festivities will take place around each city on the outing, including pop-up shops, film festivals, and performances by the bands Bastardane and OTTTO, which feature the children of frontman James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo, respectively.

Additionally, acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin will be speaking about his Metallica photo book in select cities.

For the full list of Weekend Takeover events, visit Metallica.com.

The M72 tour returns to the U.S. starting in August. As with the first leg, which launched in 2023, Metallica will be playing two shows with unique set lists in each city.

