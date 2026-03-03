Metallica announces dates for added Sphere shows

Metallica has announced the exact dates for the six newly added shows to the band's upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

The updated schedule now includes performances on Oct. 8 and 10, Nov. 5 and 7, and Jan. 28 and 30, 2027. Presales for members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

Those shows join the previously announced dates taking place Oct. 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31. Each pair of performances takes place on a Thursday and a Saturday, with no repeated songs between the Thursday set and its corresponding Saturday concert.

Presales for the initially announced shows are ongoing, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

