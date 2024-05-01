Mark Knopfler reveals he almost made an album with Jeff Beck

Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Mark Knopfler reveals in a new interview that he and the late guitarist Jeff Beck almost made an album together.

He shared the news while talking to Guitar Player magazine about his recent charity single Going Home (Theme From Local Hero), which features a contribution from Beck.

Knopfler calls Jeff’s playing on the track "beautiful," noting, “Jeff was just something other, y’know?”
“In fact, we’d just begun some talks, through management, about doing an album together," he added. "I’m really sorry we didn’t get to work together.”

Beck's contribution to Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) was said to be his final recording before his death in January 2023.

Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) was released in March and raised money for the U.K.'s Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. In addition to Beck, it featured contributions from more than 60 artists, including The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, Bruce SpringsteenEric ClaptonPeter FramptonQueen's Brian MayRush's Alex Lifeson and Ringo Starr.

