Lucinda Williams to release Beatles covers album

Classics from The Beatles are being celebrated by Lucinda Williams, who'll release the new album Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road on Dec. 6.

The album has her covering tracks the band recorded at the legendary London recording studio, with the first single released being a cover of George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Other covers on the album include “Let It Be,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “The Long And Winding Road.”

This album is the seventh volume of Williams’ Lu's Jukebox series. Previous releases were dedicated to The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and more.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for the album:

"Don't Let Me Down"

"I'm Looking Through You"

"Can't Buy Me Love"

"Rain"

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

"Let It Be"

"Yer Blues"

"I've Got a Feeling"

"I'm So Tired"

"Something"

"With a Little Help from My Friends"

"The Long And Winding Road"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.