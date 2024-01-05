What a catch! Braves star Michael Harris II gets engaged

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves makes a catch at the wall in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II will see at least one ring in 2024.

The Henry County native and centerfielder proposed to his girlfriend Esther on Tuesday and she said yes.

“On January 2, 2024, I took a step I never saw myself doing before meeting you. Grateful for the day I could ask the love of my life to be my wife.♾️❤️,” Harris posted on Instagram.

The couple, who started posting about their relationship in 2021, has not announced a date.

Harris grew up in DeKalb and Henry counties and became a star for Stockbridge High School. The Braves drafted Harris out of high school with the No. 98 pick of the 2019 MLB draft.

He made his debut in 2022 and won the National League Rookie of the Year award. The Braves currently have Harris under contract through the 2032 season.

©2024 Cox Media Group