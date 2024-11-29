Warming centers open up in Atlanta ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend

ATLANTA, GA — The first blast of wintry weather will send temperatures below freezing this weekend so warming centers are gearing up.

Warming centers across the metro area will open their doors to offer shelter to vulnerable groups. There are several centers set to open in the city of Atlanta as well as in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Opening times vary by location, but most will be available each night through the holiday weekend.

A slight warm up is expected by the middle of next week.

In Atlanta, two warming centers will be open Friday through Sunday nights starting at 8 p.m.

They include:

» Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue

» Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane

In DeKalb, four centers will open at the same time, 8 p.m. each day through Sunday.

They include:

» Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road

» North DeKalb Senior/Community Center at 3393 Malone Drive

» Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive

» Exchange Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive

Gwinnett’s warming stations will open Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 6 p.m.

They include:

» Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Avenue

» Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road

» Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

» Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road

» Lawrenceville Senior Center at 225 Benson Street

Cobb County:

MUST Ministries will open its winter weather shelter each night from Friday through Monday. Those looking to spend the night should check in by 8 p.m. Dinner and a hot breakfast will be served. The shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta.