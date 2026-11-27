How long is it safe to eat Thanksgiving leftovers? Remember the number four.

How long do Thanksgiving leftovers last

ATLANTA — A metro area veterinarian is reminding everyone of the dangers of feeding their pets Thanksgiving leftovers.

Emergency veterinarian Dr. Sarah Camp with Arista Advanced Pet Care in Atlanta says every year her office is full of dogs with stomach trouble after eating popular Thanksgiving dishes.

“That’s mainly because Thanksgiving foods that we think about are really rich compared to a dog’s normal diet,” Camp said.

Some of those leftovers may be tempting to share, but they aren’t necessarily safe for pets.

Pet owners should also be mindful of where they store food as they work through their Thanksgiving leftovers.

Keeping Thanksgiving leftovers out of reach of pets can also help to prevent them from getting into food they shouldn’t eat.