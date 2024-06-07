Roswell to host multi-month Juneteenth celebration, with events through June and July

ROSWELL, Ga. — Ahead of the 2024 Juneteenth holiday, the City of Roswell announced they’d be hosting a nearly two-month-long series of events to commemorate the occasion.

There will be five main events running from June 7 to July 31, according to the city.

The first one is on Friday at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, where an art collaboration will feature the African Americans for the Arts organization’s “Juneteenth: Our Freedom” exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On June 14, there will be an exhibit opening reception for the AAFTA event, showing off the paintings, sculptures, textiles and other works for the public, in addition to theatrical performances from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center will also host a “Spirit of Harriet Tubman” event at 2:30 p.m. on June 15 and 6 p.m. on June 16.

Another event that weekend will be a performance of Unbossed & Unbowed: The Shirley Chisholm Story, telling the story of the first African-American woman to seek the U.S. presidency, exploring social justice and politics in the 1960s and 1970s.

On June 19, the City of Roswell will host “Exploring Black Experiences in Roswell” at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Smith Plantation, where an educational program will share the history of those who worked at the plantation as slaves and “highlighting how their labor built and maintained much of the early town, contributing to its growth and the thriving local economy.”

The Juneteenth exhibits at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center will be open through July 31, according to the city.