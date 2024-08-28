Red Cross urges Georgia donors to act, help relieve ‘emergency blood shortage’ after Hurricane Debby

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross is raising the alarm about an emergency blood shortage and is asking the public for their help by donating.

The shortage is being caused by the impacts of severe weather across the United States, including in Georgia.

In the wake of Hurricane Debby, and other severe weather events, the Red Cross said they’re continuing to have a national blood emergency and efforts to rebuild the blood supply are being affected.

“Weather in recent weeks has added to the summer shortfall in donations by forcing the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives throughout the country, many of which were caused by Debby, causing approximately 1,500 lifesaving blood products to go uncollected,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

For Georgia donors, the Red Cross said that 12 blood drives have already been canceled this year, out of more than 450 in the last 10 years, all due to severe weather.

Red Cross said about 400 donations had gone uncollected, to-date in 2024, in Georgia.

The organization said that first-time donors and regular donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



