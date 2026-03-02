Pullman Yards announces three new exhibits debuting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — As March begins, Atlanta’s Pullman Yards is announcing three new exhibits that are brand new to the city.

Pullman Yards owner Adam Rosenfelt says the goal is to offer a mix of experiences.

“We wanted to do a really unique balance of events and exhibits that we felt would be broadly popular and some events we think one guest would want to go to all of them, and some of the events, maybe not,” Rosenfelt said.

The first exhibit is the Serial Killers World Tour, described as a museum-quality exhibit that is making its U.S. debut in Atlanta. It features artifacts from some of the world’s most prolific killers.

The second is The Golden Girls Kitchen, which is making its Atlanta debut after selling out in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Rosenfelt says the experience centers around a themed dining event.

“You have a meal, you sit down; it’s more of a brunch or a lunch, or a dinner and you get to see sets, and take pictures,” Rosenfelt said.

The third exhibit is The Infinite, a virtual 360-degree journey to the International Space Station.

Pullman Yards says the trio of exhibits is designed to cater to a wide range of tastes.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.