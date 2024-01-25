PETA controversial post about passing of Uga X causes huge uproar on social media

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets v Georgia Bulldogs ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: UGA X, the Georgia Mascot during a game between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — An animal rights organization has angered Georgia fans and beyond after posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the passing of the university’s beloved mascot, Uga X

The Georgia Bulldogs announced on Tuesday that Uga X died peacefully at the age of 10.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg,” the university wrote in a statement.

On Monday night, PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, posted their own statement about Uga’s passing, and it’s not going over well.

RIP Uga 💔



We’re hoping his passing reminds @UniversityOfGA just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/laUTXikTFv — PETA (@peta) January 23, 2024

“RIP Uga. We’re hoping his passing reminds @UniversityOfGA just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs,” PETA posted on X.

Andrew Caraway wrote simply, “Delete your account.”

@DallasBammer wrote “Congrats on a stance so stupid that you united SEC fans against you. That’s almost impossible.”

@RenattaOxendine said, “That dog was well taken care of his entire life and lived a better life than many humans.”

Of the hundreds of responses to the thread, there were very few, if any, to support PETA’s view.

There was a note added to the post to say, “There has never been a report that UGA suffered or struggled to breathe and he lived a normal lifespan for his breed.”

